Jake Paul eyes KSI for boxing match after Logan Paul fight

Jake Paul is supporting his brother Logan Paul ahead of Saturday's fight against KSI, and he's ready to step in the ring himself.

The younger Paul brother was a co-main event the last time Logan Paul took on KSI, but this time he's just there for emotional support. However, fans should likely expect to see Jake Paul in the ring soon. The YouTube star announced during DAZN's pre-fight show that he has turned professional.

Paul even called out several people, including KSI.

Jake Paul just said he wants to fight KSI after #KSILoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/qFheC7Nbzo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 10, 2019

"I want KSI," Paul said. "I am waiting patiently in the stands tonight to watch Logan beat KSI and then it's my turn. So I'm excited, I've been training. I turned pro as well, so I'm ready for whoever, whenever, anyone can get the smoke."

While Jake Paul did call out KSI, he also mentioned several other people as potential opponents, including Faze Sensei, Dillon Danis and even his own brother.

"Yeah, anything is possible," Jake said when asked about fighting his brother Logan.

But Jake made it clear he needs to take other "stepping stones" before a fight against Logan would take place.

Appearing later on the DAZN countdown show, Paul echoed the sentiment that there needs to be additional work put in place before a fight against KSI would happen. But he said he's extremely motivated to make that fight happen.

"I just went through the whole entire training camp with my brother," Paul said. "I'm training just as hard as he is to eventually fight KSI one day. I know it's going to happen. I think the best thing for KSI when he loses would be to avenge himself by fighting me."

He again mentioned Faze Sensei and Dillon Danis, but says the "ultimate target" is to fight KSI.