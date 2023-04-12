Jake Paul, ex-UFC star Nate Diaz to meet in the boxing ring as trash talk continues

Jake Paul, the social media influencer turned boxer, and ex-UFC star Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on Aug. 5, both sides announced on Wednesday.

The eight-round fight will be contested at 185 pounds with 10-ounce gloves at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will be broadcast by DAZN on pay-per-view.

Paul, whose rise from YouTube and Instagram star has seen him turn into a prized fighter, owns a 6-1 record and is coming off his first career loss, a split-decision to Tommy Fury in February.

Diaz will make his boxing debut after a 22-13 record in mixed martial arts. He did not renew his contract with UFC after his last fight last September.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. … Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Added Diaz: “Besides Canelo [Alvarez], he’s the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts … Now here I am again, like a super hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Four of Paul’s fights have come against former UFC stars, and he’s beaten all of them.

Paul scored a TKO on Ben Askren in April 2021. He beat Tyron Woodley by split decision in August 2021, then knocked him out in the sixth round of their Dec. 2021 match. Paul also beat Anderson Silva by a unanimous decision in Oct. 2022.

The Paul-Diaz fight will be a partnered production by promotional companies owned by both fighters. Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, while Diaz founded Real Fight Inc.

“Jake’s star power and popularity continue to command massive audiences worldwide. His most recent bout, Paul vs. Fury, surpassed more than 800,000 pay-per-view purchases and was a commercial success for all our partners. Jake remains one of the most avidly followed fighters in the sport and all eyes are on him, wondering what's next,” Bidarian said in the statement.

“Well, what's next is one of the most vicious men ever in the cage.”

Paul and Diaz have each engaged in trash talk on social media during the past 18 months. Both of their teams also got involved in an altercation backstage during Paul’s fight against Silva.

“I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G,” Paul said, referring to his show name and Diaz’s hometown of Stockton, California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nate Diaz, Jake Paul to meet in boxing match, trash talk continues