Jake Paul drops, outlasts Anderson Silva in back-and-forth boxing clash

Simon Samano
·3 min read

What will they say about Jake Paul now?

Heading into Saturday night’s Showtime headliner, the prevailing notion was that the YouTube star-turned-boxer would face his toughest challenge in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The fight was more action-packed than anyone could’ve expected, with Silva pushing Paul as much as he could. In the end, Paul outlasted Silva and won a unanimous decision at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., with the judges scoring the fight 77-74, 78-73, 78-73 in his favor.

“They’re going to find something to say, ‘Fight a real boxer,”‘ Paul said afterward. “B*tch, I tried. Hey, if I were walking on water, people would say that I can’t swim. There’s always going to be haters. There’s always going to be critics. It’s there. It’s everyday, part of life if you’re doing something and being successful. So I don’t worry about that sh*t. This is just the start, baby.”

Based on the first round alone, the fight should’ve been slow and calculated as Silva came out relaxed and didn’t throw a lot while Paul pushed the action. That all changed in Round 2, though, when Silva ramped things up to another level and took Paul out of his comfort zone. The mental warfare was on, with Silva landing and taunting Paul on more than one occasion.

As the fight wore on, the brutality increased. At times, Paul and Silva fought in a phone booth, something Paul hadn’t done in his previous fights with former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Related

'Let the people criticize me': Watch the moment Antonio Nieves' cornerman (wisely) stopped his fight

Ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall beats ex-NFL standout Le'Veon Bell in pro boxing debut, calls out Jake Paul

Silva’s best punch of the night was his inside uppercut, while Paul found success with three-punch combos upstairs and downstairs and continuously looked to a land a big overhand right – which he did a few times, but Silva was able to take them.

That is, until the eighth and final round. Silva came out with a sense of urgency, blitzing and throwing in bunches. But 30 seconds in, Paul finally found his big punch and dropped Silva to the canvas. Even after the knockdown, Silva still plodded forward. As much as he pushed, Silva couldn’t find his one punch in the final frame.

It wasn’t a bad showing for the 47-year-old Silva. But the 25-year-old Paul was just better.

“Listen, it’s tough to come inside here and fight with a young kid,” Silva said. “I tried to do my best. I’m training hard every day. Jake is better than me today. I don’t have anything bad to say about my opponent. I think everybody needs to respect this kid, because he’s doing the best job.”

And now Paul can look toward a showdown with former UFC star Nate Diaz, which has been talked about for months and is cleared to happen now that Diaz is a free agent.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b*tch,” Paul said. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t. Then he always leaves the f*cking arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

List

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live blog, results for Showtime event

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • VIDEO: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva make weight for main event

    Watch Jake Paul and Anderson Silva make wieght Friday ahead of their pay-per-view boxing main event.

  • Georges St-Pierre reveals free agent status: ‘I can do whatever I want’

    Georges St-Pierre has no current plans, but won't completely close the door on competing in some form in the future.

  • Fox News host Jesse Watters dismisses Pelosi attack as 'a lot of people get hit with hammers'

    Fox News host Jesse Watters has criticised the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul because "a lot of people get attacked with hammers." Source: Fox News

  • Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband

    Trump's silence was in stark contrast to other leading Republicans who denounced the assault on Pelosi's husband that's left him hospitalized.

  • Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween

    While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another...

  • Kroger had to pay $180,000 to workers who were fired after they wouldn't wear LQBTQ+ pride symbols

    A federal judge ordered Kroger to pay two former employees $180,000 after they were fired for refusing to wear an apron with an LGBTQ+ symbol.

  • I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.

    From overpacking and flying into the port city the same day to heading straight for the buffet, there are several common errors new cruisers make.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.