Jake Paul delivers wild knockout win in rematch with Tyron Woodley

It took him longer than he said it would, but Jake Paul delivered on Saturday night.

The YouTuber, after narrowly winning their first bout in August, got his knockout win over Tyron Woodley.

Paul landed a wild knockout blow in the sixth round of their rematch at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night that sent Woodley falling straight to the mat out cold.

The shot by Paul — who walked out to start the night to the “Village People” — keeps his undefeated record intact and now gives him a knockout win over every fighter he’s faced so far in his early career.

Jake Paul lands incredible KO blow

Paul was originally supposed to fight Tommy Fury, the half brother of British boxing star Tyson Fury. Fury, however, pulled out of the fight less than two weeks before the event due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib .

So, Paul set up the rematch with Woodley . Paul beat Woodley via split decision in August, which brought him to a perfect 4-0 record — though he’s yet to fight anyone with actual boxing experience. Woodley, 39, has been pushing for a rematch ever since August’s bout didn’t go his way. He even tattooed Paul’s name on his middle finger , something Paul said he had to in order for a rematch to go forward.

It took a bit for the two fighters to settle in on Saturday, though Paul took the edge early after a slow opening two rounds. Woodley couldn’t seem to get much going in the first few minutes, and held on after a few solid Paul blows.

By the third, though, Woodley seemed to settle in and landed an elbow to Paul’s forehead that sent blood pouring down his face early in the round. Woodley delivered a strong right hook right to Paul’s head later in the round, too, and had the Paul stumbling briefly.

Woodley’s MMA background came out in the fourth, when he briefly tried to take Paul down to the mat — which generated a warning from the official.

Tyron Woodley thought he was in the octagon for a second 😂 pic.twitter.com/XGg4WWgEPC — br_betting (@br_betting) December 19, 2021

By the sixth round, though, Paul found his moment and didn’t hold back.

His right hand connected directly with Woodley and sent the former UFC champ falling to the mat uncontrollably.

man pic.twitter.com/jDKv9YRgH0 — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 19, 2021

He stayed down for quite some time, too, but eventually was helped back up and gave Paul a hug during his post-fight interview on Showtime.

“This guy is a legend,” Paul said of Woodley. “This guy is a legend, don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC champion and respect him for taking this fight on a two week notice … this is a real fighter, a real dog, and a warrior. That’s a tough fighter right there.”

Paul, now a perfect 5-0, now has wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, MMA fighter Ben Askren and Woodley. In true Paul fashion, he ended the night by calling out plenty of potential future opponents — including UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Warning: This interview contains language that is NSFW.

"And @GamebredFighter & @NateDiaz209 y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that shit."@jakepaul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz 😳#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/XjlgV19loL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021