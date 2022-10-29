Jake Paul comes in at career-low weight for bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva went face-to-face as they both made weight ahead of their 187lb catchweight bout.

On Friday, the Youtuber, referred to as "the Problem Child", weighed in slightly heavier than the UFC legend, coming in at 186.5lbs compared to Silva’s 186.1lbs.

The 25-year-old let out a roar as he celebrated hitting the scales at a career-low weight.

Moments later, the pair then crouched to the ground and went face-to-face in a tense stare-down before shaking hands.

The card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will begin from 1am BST on Sunday morning with Paul vs Silva expected around 4am BST.

