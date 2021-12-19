Jake Paul claims he has achieved more than any other fighter ever at his age as he insists he is a ‘champion’

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul insists he is making boxing history after he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old stopped his opponent in the sixth round with a brutal knockout, to extend his boxing record to 5-0.

Despite being so young in his career, that did not stop Paul from making some extravagant comments about what he has achieved in the ring.

“No one in the history of boxing has done what I’ve done at this age,” Paul claimed.

“Massive pay-per-views, knocked out every single person that I’ve fought. The only person that’s as active as me and doing as big pay-per-views is Canelo.

“I’ve turned everyone I’ve fought into memes, going viral all over the internet. I’m ready to fight whoever - it doesn’t matter if they’re a professional boxer or a five-time UFC champion.

“I’m built for this.”

Paul called out UFC duo Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after beating Woodley, while there is still the potential that he fights Tommy Fury in 2022.

The YouTube star believes there is no limit to what he can achieve in the sport, even suggesting he would one day challenge for a world title.

“Everyone’s a target. No one is safe,” Paul said.

“I don’t really know what’s next on the roadmap. I’ve done it all, I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish.

“It’s scary to try and put a cap on where this could go. The potential is unlimited here.

“Maybe when the time is right I’ll go for the world championship belt. It would be funny to become world champion.

“I’d take the belt and throw it on the f****** ground and stomp on it. You’re a champion in your heart before anyone tells you. I am a champion.”