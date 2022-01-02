Jake Paul calls out Dana White with list of demands for move to UFC, fight with Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul is starting off his new year with a bang.

The YouTuber turned boxer again called out UFC president Dana White on Twitter on Saturday morning with a wild post from his notes app. If White complies with his three demands, Paul said he will “immediately retire from boxing” and agree to a one-fight UFC deal to take on Jorge Masvidal.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Two things on Paul’s list have to do with money and fighter pay in the UFC — something that has come under fire in recent months. He wants White to increase the minimum fighter pay to $50,000 and guarantee that fighters will receive half of all revenue the UFC generates this year.

He also wants White to provide long term healthcare for fighters even after their careers end.

Paul said that White has five days to accept his terms and that they must be implemented by the end of March.

“To all UFC fighters — time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers,” Paul wrote. “You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate … who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank.”

Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s steroids claim

Paul threw down a challenge to Masvidal and Nate Diaz after the two were in attendance for his wild knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley earlier this month. Paul offered Masvidal $5 million and a cut of pay-per-view revenue to fight him — something Masvidal called “chump change” before countering with $20 million.

White, though, completely shut down the idea of Paul fighting Masvidal or any other UFC fighter currently under contract this week.

“No. You notice he wants to f***ing fight everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bulls***,” White said . “Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

White then hinted that Paul is using steroids — a jab that came after Paul made fun of similar drug allegations surrounding White.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said . “So this guy keeps saying that I’m a cokehead. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

There have been issues with Paul and drug testing in the past. Part of his Twitter call out to White on Saturday, however, included him agreeing to comply with U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing rules.

Now it seems unlikely that White will actually comply with any of Paul’s demands, meaning that a Paul-Masvidal bout won’t happen anytime soon.

Paul, though, has undoubtedly made it clear that his beef with White is far from over.