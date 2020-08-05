Jake Paul’s Calabasas Home Raided by the FBI

Early on Wednesday morning, the FBI — including a SWAT team — raided YouTuber Jake Paul’s mansion in Calabasas, Calif., under a federal search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into Paul.

“We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” Paul’s attorney Richard A. Schonfeld confirmed to Variety.

The search affidavit is still sealed and specific information cannot be provided by the police at this time, but according to a video taken by ABC7, it appears that officers seized firearms from the YouTuber’s home. The news of the raid was initially reported by TMZ.

The FBI also confirmed the raid in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,” officials said. “The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

This isn’t the first time that Paul has had a brush with the law, though, as officers in Scottsdale, Ariz., had previously charged Paul with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly. The charges were related to an incident of looting at a local mall on May 30 in the midst of the George Floyd protests. Paul denied the allegations and took to Twitter to explain the incident.

“We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging,” Paul wrote. “I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

A few weeks ago, Paul was also criticized by Mayor Alicia Weintraub for hosting a party with dozens of friends who were not wearing masks or social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

