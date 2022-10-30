Jake Paul after beating Anderson Silva: ‘Dana White can suck this d*ck’

Simon Samano and Danny Segura
·2 min read

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul did something that UFC president Dana White guaranteed he wouldn’t do: He called out Anderson Silva.

Not only did Paul call out the former UFC middleweight champion, he beat Silva by unanimous decision in an eight-round boxing match Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a back-and-forth battle in which Paul was tested like never before in five previous fights, but all three judges scored it for him – which became easier when Paul dropped Silva with a right hand in the eighth round.

Now, back to that guarantee from White. This is what he had to say back in September 2021 during a Dana White’s Contender Series post-event news conference.

“I f*cking guarantee you this: You ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out,” White said. “That I f*cking promise you.”

Moments later, White awkwardly challenged Paul to stop calling out UFC fighters under contract and instead fight Silva, who’s been free since leaving the UFC in late 2020.

It was a viral video clip that Paul didn’t forget. Because when given the chance to deliver a message to White after his win over Silva, Paul called back to it.

“Dana? … Dana? … Dana?” Paul said, mocking White. “Bro, you said I wouldn’t do this, and I did it – with flying colors. But, you know, he’s in hiding. He’s trying to do everything he can to stop my run, to sabotage my fights. He hates me. He hates what I’m doing. He hates (that) I’m exposing his business, and now we’re gonna band together and create a united fighters’ association to help UFC fighters, all MMA fighters and boxers to get more fighter pay, long-term health care. That’s a big, big undertaking that I’ve been wanting to do for the whole entire time of my career since I met (manager) Nakisa (Bidarian). I said it to him on the first day: I want to make a fighters’ union.

“So, man, Dana White can suck this d*ck.”

The feud between Paul and White has gone on for roughly two years, ever since the YouTuber entered the fight game as a professional boxer. It escalated as he knocked out Ben Askren and then defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice, including a knockout last December.

Things are certain to reach new heights if Paul follows through on his word of creating a fighters’ union with Silva as he continues to try to disrupt the business of the UFC.

