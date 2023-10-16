Jake Paul announces next fight for Dec. 15 – but no opponent

Jake Paul plans to log in one more fight in 2023.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer has announced he’ll be in the ring Dec. 15. No location or opponent were announced for Paul (7-1). The fight is expected to stream on DAZN.

The Dec. 15 fight will mark Paul’s ninth professional boxing bout. “The Problem Child” most recently was seen in competition in August, when he defeated MMA star Nate Diaz in a unanimous decision. It was a bounce back from his first professional defeat, a split decision to Tommy Fury in February in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, who’s been boxing professionally since 2020, has had a lot of success brining notable stars of the MMA world into the boxing ring and defeating them. The 26-year-old has racked up wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Diaz.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie