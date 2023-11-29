Advertisement

Jake Oettinger helps Stars blank the Jets 2-0

  • Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, center, upends Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov, second from right, as Stars' Mason Marchment (27) looks for the loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, center, upends Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov, second from right, as Stars' Mason Marchment (27) looks for the loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) is tied up by Winnipeg Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) is tied up by Winnipeg Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and his teammates look to cover up a loose puck as Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and his teammates look to cover up a loose puck as Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) reaches to block a shot by Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) reaches to block a shot by Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov (63) checks Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) in front of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Stars Jets Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov (63) checks Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) in front of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, center, upends Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov, second from right, as Stars' Mason Marchment (27) looks for the loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) is tied up by Winnipeg Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and his teammates look to cover up a loose puck as Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) reaches to block a shot by Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov (63) checks Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) in front of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
·1 min read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout of the season, leading the Stars to a 2-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Forwards Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas.

Seguin put the game away late in the third period. He converted a pass from Mason Marchment, who flipped the puck over fallen defenseman Nate Schmidt and potted the puck into the empty side of the net.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots for Winnipeg, snapping his four-game winning streak. It was Winnipeg’s second consecutive loss.

The Stars killed off two critical two-men short infractions. The second one came in the third period for 44 seconds while they were protecting a 1-0 lead.

The Stars opened the scoring with a controversial goal about midway through the second period. Pavelski was set up alone in front of the empty side of the net by forward Roope Hintz and scored. The Jets challenged for goalie interference as Pavelski had hit Hellebuyck in the face mask with his stick just before scoring.

The Jets lost the challenge and were charged with a delay-of-game penalty.

The Stars scored just after killing a two-man short penalty for 68 seconds. Hellebuyck was forced to stop forward Jamie Benn on a 2-on-1 while the Stars were short-handed. Forward Kyle Connor cleared the rebound with a Dallas forward on the doorstep.

During the Jets two-man advantage, Oettinger stopped a dangerous shot from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg outshot the Stars 11-6 in the second.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit Calgary on Thursday.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL