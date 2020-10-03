Racist jailed for choking taxi driver with his own seat belt and biting his face

Jake Evans was jailed for three years over the racist attack (Picture: SWNS)

A man has been jailed for choking a taxi driver with his own seat belt and biting him in the face over a dispute about the fare.

Jake Evans, 27, attacked the cab driver and threatened to kill him after he asked for a £6.20 fare to be paid at the end of a short journey in Wakefield on 8 September.

Evans had earlier been picked up from a pizza takeaway with a female friend following a night of heavy drinking, Leeds Crown Court heard.

After reaching his destination the defendant threw a handful of change at the driver before launching a racist verbal attack, prosecutor Katy Varlow said.

He then got out of the car and opened the front passenger door before punching the driver in the head and ribs and grabbing his hair.

Afterwards, he grabbed the driver's seat belt, which he was still wearing, and wrapped it around his neck, Miss Varlow said.

Read more: Caught on camera: Delivery driver throws 'fragile' parcel over a wall

View photos Jake Evans was jailed at Leeds Crown Court (Picture: Getty) More

It was heard the victim struggled to breathe for around 10 seconds during the incident shortly before midnight.

Evans then turned the driver's face away from him and bit his cheek for between 10 and 15 seconds, the court heard.

When the cab driver got free, his attacker said: "Why did you ask me for money? I'm going to find you and I will kill you."

Miss Varlow said the taxi driver was so terrified he drove off with the door of his vehicle still open.

After the alarm was raised, officers found Evans nearby a short time later.

He was still drunk and covered in the driver's blood.

Read more: Blind peer who 'sexually assaulted masseuse' uses touch 'to get a sense of people'

During an interview, he both denied the driver's claims and said "no comment".

Appearing in the dock at Leeds Crown Court on Friday Evans, who's from Normanton, was jailed for 36 months.

He earlier admitted racially-aggravated wounding and making off without payment.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "It's wholly unacceptable to attack a taxi driver who was doing nothing more than trying to earn a decent, honest living."

The court heard that Evans has 12 previous convictions, including several for violence including wounding and battery.

He was on a suspended sentence for possession of a hunting knife in public when he carried out his latest attack.

Laura Hebditch, mitigating, said Evans recognised he had a problem when drinking alcohol.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter