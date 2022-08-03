Jake Jarman announces himself as Britain’s next rising star as England dominate Commonwealth Games gymnastics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Majendie
·3 min read
Jake Jarman announces himself as Britain’s next rising star as England dominate Commonwealth Games gymnastics
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jake Jarman

When Jake Jarman rang his biggest fan, his grandmother, after his initial golds, she was so excited he struggled to understand her.

Having won a fourth gymnastics title of these Commonwealth Games, one suspects Sheila was totally overcome with emotion last night.

Jarman’s success on the vault made him the first Englishman to win four golds in the sport in one Games, eclipsing the three achieved by Max Whitlock in 2014, a Games where Claudia Fragapane also came away with a quartet of titles.

With his parents often working, his nan would drive him to and from gymnastics training each day and sit in the stands watching him.

“I spoke to her on the phone the other day and she was over the moon,” said the 20-year-old. “I’ve never heard her so excited I was struggling to make out some of the words she was saying to be honest.”

A raft of not just English but British gold medallists has been unearthed using talent ID programmes.

Jarman’s entry into gymnastics was a talent ID of sorts. A hyperactive child who liked to throw himself from pillar to post was flying around on the monkey bars one day at about the age of seven when his mother was approached by a stranger.

Jarman said: “I was in the park in Peterborough and my mum told me a gym coach was in the park at the same time and told my mum, ‘You should bring your kid to one of the local clubs’.

“I was just swinging from the monkey bars. I’d like to think I was good at the monkey bars. It was one of the things I loved to do when I was young.”

With a natural aptitude for the sport, his progress was only checked by the Covid lockdown, which delayed the chance of the rising star of British Gymnastics to make a name for himself until these Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Best Pictures

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles at Alexander Stadium (PA)
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles at Alexander Stadium (PA)
Adam Peaty of Team England competes in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Fina (Getty Images)
Adam Peaty of Team England competes in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Fina (Getty Images)
Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women’s 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London (AP)
Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women’s 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London (AP)
Gold medallist England’s Laura Kenny celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s 10km scratch (REUTERS)
Gold medallist England’s Laura Kenny celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s 10km scratch (REUTERS)
Fiji’s Sevuloni Mocenacagi in action (REUTERS)
Fiji’s Sevuloni Mocenacagi in action (REUTERS)
England’s Craig Bowler during his match with Kieran Rollings against Australia’s Damien Delgado and Chris (REUTERS)
England’s Craig Bowler during his match with Kieran Rollings against Australia’s Damien Delgado and Chris (REUTERS)
Georgia Godwin of Team Australia competes during Women’s Uneven Bars Final (Getty Images)
Georgia Godwin of Team Australia competes during Women’s Uneven Bars Final (Getty Images)
England’s David Condon (R) jumps to block a shot from India’s Nilakanta Sharma during the Pool B hockey match between England and India (AFP via Getty Images)
England’s David Condon (R) jumps to block a shot from India’s Nilakanta Sharma during the Pool B hockey match between England and India (AFP via Getty Images)
Holly O’Shea of Team Gibraltar performs a snatch during Women’s 71kg - Final (Getty Images)
Holly O’Shea of Team Gibraltar performs a snatch during Women’s 71kg - Final (Getty Images)
Gold medallist Michaela Whitebooi of Team South Africa celebrates during the Judo Women - 48 kg medal ceremony (Getty Images)
Gold medallist Michaela Whitebooi of Team South Africa celebrates during the Judo Women - 48 kg medal ceremony (Getty Images)
Joelle King of New Zealand in action during her women’s quarter-final match against Lucy Turmel of England (Getty Images)
Joelle King of New Zealand in action during her women’s quarter-final match against Lucy Turmel of England (Getty Images)

On his final apparatus, he was a class apart, the only athlete to attempt a vault with a 6.0 degree of difficulty meant he could afford minor mistakes and still win.

The celebrations were muted – a meal out as a team with the European Championships looming in little over a week’s time in Munich.

As for his haul of medals, the aim is to find a cabinet to put them in and take pride of place at home.

Team England came within a whisker of a clean sweep of golds in the men’s disciplines, Cyprus’s Ilias Georgiou the outlier in the final event with gold on the horizontal bars as Joe Fraser slipped.

It was 10 golds for England and 16 medals in all. Fraser narrowly missed out on matching the four titles of team-mate Jarman in front of his home crowd, although he claimed a third with a stand-out parallel bars routine.

Jake Jarman with the final of his four medals (PA)
Jake Jarman with the final of his four medals (PA)

That Fraser was here at all was no mean feat and, had it not been his home city, he may well have opted to preserve himself for the Europeans. His build-up made Adam Peaty’s look like plain sailing, first suffering a ruptured appendix five weeks before the opening ceremony and then fracturing his foot two weeks later.

Watching yesterday, you would have had no idea of his travails. Like Jarman on the vault, Fraser opted for the highest degree of difficulty on the parallel bars – a 6.5 – and comfortably landed it for a score of 15.000.

It resigned Giarnni Regini-Moran to a second silver of the day on his 24th birthday, and those inside Arena Birmingham broke out in an impromptu rendition of happy birthday.

While the English gymnasts have largely shone, Alice Kinsella, has struggled. She was inconsolable after a fall on the beam denied her a shot at a medal in the individual all-around. She had a wobble on the beam again in the individual but recovered to take gold on her final discipline, the floor.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the