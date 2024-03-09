Jake Gyllenhaal Steps Out for “Road House” Premiere and Screening at SXSW

Gyllenhaal stars in a reimagining of the 1989 film, which featured the late Patrick Swayze in the lead role

Gary Miller/Getty Jake Gyllenhaal attends the world premiere of the "Road House" remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is celebrating his newest project!

On Friday, the 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of his Road House remake during SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Gyllenhaal dressed casually for the screening, wearing light-washed jeans, black boots, a loose white T-shirt, and a red blazer.

He posed for a photo with MMA fighter Conor McGregor, whose appearance in the film marks his first-ever movie role.

Some of their fellow castmates who walked the red carpet included Post Malone, Lukas Gage, and B.K. Cannon.

by Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal at the 'Road House' remake premiere

In Road House, directed by Doug Liman, Gyllenhaal stars as former UFC fighter Dalton who takes a job as a bar bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys after his pro-fighting days conclude. After Dalton takes the job and begins intimidating some of the bar's rowdy clients, he and its owner are threatened by a group of men wanting to take control of the property.

"Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Gary Miller/Getty Jake Gyllenhaal attends the world premiere of 'Road House' remake

"As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon," the synopsis adds. The cast also includes Joaquim de Almeida, Arturo Castro, Beau Knapp, and Darren Barnet.

The movie has been described as a "high-octane, adrenaline-filled reimagining" of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name. The original Road House also starred Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.



And being part of the Road House remake is extra special to Gyllenhaal, considering the original film starred one of his heroes.

On Sunday, the actor shared a 2003 photo of himself and the late Swayze to his Instagram feed, reflecting on their time working together and the lessons he learned.

"I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films," wrote Gyllenhaal. "I’ve never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world."

"I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out — he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did," he continued. "We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!"

Road House is on Prime Video March 21.

