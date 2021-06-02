Jake Gyllenhaal rekindles Tom Holland ‘bromance’ with ‘cute’ birthday message

(Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhaal has rekindled his “cute” friendship with Tom Holland, much to the delight of Marvel fans.

The pair starred together in 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home, striking up a close bond in the process.

Throughout the film’s press tour, videos of the two interacting with one another routinely went viral.

Now, Gyllenhaal has rekindled fan interest in their friendship with a birthday message he spent to the Peter Parker actor, who turned 25 on Tuesday (1 June).

The actor, who played the villainous Mysterio, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair in between filming a fight scene, captioning it: “I miss ussss.”

“That’s so cute. I love their bromance,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Jake Gyllenhaal, and Tom Holland are so cute.”

Yet another fan said: “No but Jake Gyllenhaal saying ‘I miss us’ to Tom Holland made my day.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home became available to stream in Netflix in the UK last week.

Upon watching the sequel, people are only just learning that a post-credits sequence seems to confirm a fan theory about the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

