Jake Gyllenhaal to Play UFC Fighter Who Becomes Bouncer in Remake of Patrick Swayze's Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on a classic Patrick Swayze role.

The Ambulance actor, 41, will star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Road House remake for director Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity). The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

The 1989 original film starred the late Swayze as Dalton, a hard-hitting bouncer tasked with cleaning up a rowdy bar. It also starred Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.

According to a press release, the new reimagined version will have Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise." It will begin production in the Dominican Republic later this month.

Director Liman said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

Added producer Joel Silver, "The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said the new Road House will be a "home run for us."

"Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie," said Salke. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."