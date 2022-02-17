Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Reacts To Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 12 Years After They Dated

Jake Gyllenhaal would very much like to be excluded from the “All Too Well” narrative.

The actor graces the cover of Esquire’s March issue and, in the accompanying interview, touches on his forthcoming movie, “Ambulance,” and his relationship with his former girlfriend Taylor Swift. Though the pair dated for about three months back in 2010, their brief romance once again became the subject of intense scrutiny after Swift unveiled her rerecorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” last fall.

Much of the attention has focused on “All Too Well,” a track that appeared on the original version of “Red” in 2012 and that many people believe was inspired by Gyllenhaal. In his chat with Esquire, however, the “Nightcrawler” actor shrugged off the rumor, insisting the song “has nothing to do with me.”

“It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he said. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

Whether or not Gyllenhaal’s comments will be enough to quell Swift’s legions of admirers remains to be seen. The release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” included a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” as well as an accompanying short film depicting the demise of a relationship.

Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and his now-girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in 2021. (Photo: via Associated Press)

The song’s now-legendary reference to a missing scarf prompted Swift’s fans to troll Gyllenhaal and his sister relentlessly on social media and even caught the attention of singer Dionne Warwick. The actor may have relished some of that buzz, however, as he appeared in a January photo shoot for W Magazine wearing a red shirt and heart-shaped sunglasses that resemble a pair once worn by Swift.

When asked about the backlash specifically, Gyllenhaal told Esquire he hadn’t listened to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” but noted that his experience is simply indicative of a larger problem with social media and modern culture.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” said the actor, who is current dating model Jeanne Cadieu. “That begs for a deeper philosophical question — not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

“I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life,” he added. “My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

