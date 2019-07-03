Jake Gardiner leads list of remaining NHL free agent targets

Jake Gardiner leads the best of the rest. (Getty)

Most of the millions have already been divvied out to the free agents that had the right to tour through the NHL’s open market, but there are still some quality players available to the highest bidders.

Here are the top names still without contracts as we venture deeper into July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jake Gardiner

When right, the long-time Toronto Maple Leafs defender is probably the most valuable asset left to be plucked off the board. However, concerns over an injured back which severely hindered his performance and availability in his contract season seem to be preventing Gardiner from taking advantage of the fact that he’s hitting the open market in his prime. While there are likely lucrative competing offers on the table for the 28-year-old, the thought is that teams are shying from offering Gardiner significant term.

Marcus Johansson

With a strong two months in Boston’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Johansson seemed to recoup some value that had been slowly eroding since he signed his first big-money contract three seasons ago in Washington. Though that theory hasn’t been validated yet, as Johansson remains in pursuit of a new deal. For his play in the postseason, he might be held in highest regard with the Bruins, but they just don’t have the money to retain him with restricted free agent defenders Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo needing new contracts.

Micheal Ferland

With limited earnings to this point in his seven-season professional career, teams looking to secure Ferland on the cheap in free agency might wind up disappointed. A throwback power winger with the speed to keep up and ability to chip in with 40 points, there are few teams that couldn’t find a use for Ferland. But it might require the market to sort itself out before he finds his best fit.

Ryan Dzingel

Story continues

Unlike Johansson, the mid-season scenery change has seemed to work against Dzingel. On track to hit 30 goals with the Ottawa Senators, Dzingel’s production tailed off with the Columbus Blue Jackets, as he was unable to hold down a spot in John Tortorella’s top six. There will be many teams in the market for scoring at the wings, but it doesn’t appear that Dzingel will be fully rewarded for his 30-goal potential.

Justin Williams

It’s most likely Carolina or nothing, so the intrigue is in some ways reserved for whether or not Williams retires, but still he remains one of the more impactful options on the open market. Coming off a 53-point season for the breakout Hurricanes, the 38-year-old still continues to churn out quality secondary scoring.

Ben Hutton

Choosing to pay premiums to upgrade their defense in free agency, the Canucks cut Hutton loose this offseason. And they had reason to unload as Hutton had a pretty dreadful year. But some teams will see him as a potential low-risk reclamation opportunity with the defender four years removed from posting impressive numbers as a rookie.

Patrick Maroon

As it stands now, the Blues have roughly $14 million to disperse between Jordan Binnington, Ivan Barbashev, Zach Sanford, Joel Edmundson, Oskar Sundqvist and Robby Fabbri. So for Maroon to stay with the Stanley Cup champions, it could require an even more substantial hometown discount than the one he agreed to last summer.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports