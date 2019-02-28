Maple Leafs defensemen Jake Gardiner, Travis Dermott week to week with injuries

The Maple Leafs downgraded defenseman Jake Gardiner from day-to-day to "week-to-week" as he deals with back spasms. Then a few hours later they lost another blueliner in Travis Dermott.

Gardiner missed two games with back spasms last month, so this is an ongoing issue.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock announced earlier Wednesday Gardiner would not play against the Oilers that night, telling SportsNet, "I'll let someone else make the announcement on him."

The high-scoring defenseman has 29 points (two goals) in 60 games, and leads the Maple Leafs in Even Strength Goals Above Replacement this season. However, he had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline.

Last month, Maple Leafs fans booed Gardiner every time he touched the puck late in a loss to the Avalanche.

"We've got to be careful who we're booing," Babcock said afterward. "The reality is Gardiner's a 50-point D-man, he's a real player. We need him."

As for Dermott, the 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during the Maple Leafs' matchup with the Oilers on Wednesday.

He took a hit and crashed into the boards and immediately left the ice holding his arm.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock told reporters after the game Dermott is week to week.

Mike Babcock said Travis Dermott hurt his shoulder, probably week to week. Going to call up Martin Marincin, play him with Justin Holl tomorrow.



Rosen not available, so that’s #Leafs D for now (with Ozhiganov)



— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 28, 2019

Travis Dermott is in serious pain after a hit from Brad Malone. Looks like he jammed his wrist upon landing. pic.twitter.com/CH5eluaqpC — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) February 28, 2019

Dermott has four goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season.