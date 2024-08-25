Jake Davis, Dániel Sallói spark Sporting KC to 3-0 victory over Orlando City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jake Davis scored late in the first half and assisted on a goal by Dániel Sallói early in the second and Sporting Kansas City defeated Orlando City 3-0 on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Davis took a pass from Stephen Afrifa and found the net in the 44th minute for Sporting KC (7-14-6). It was the third goal of the season for Davis and the first career assist for Afrifa, who was making his fifth start and 18th appearance this season after starting once in three appearances last season.

Sallói gave Sporting KC a two-goal lead in the 52nd minute with an assist from Erik Thommy. It was the second goal this season for Sallói and the fourth assist for Thommy.

Rémi Walter completed the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time with his third goal of the campaign. Alan Pulido and Johnny Russell both snagged their fifth assist of the season on the score.

Tim Melia made one save on the way to his third clean sheet of the season. It was the 292nd career appearance for Melia — fourth most in club history.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots in goal for Orlando City (9-10-7).

Sporting KC, which has scored in 16 straight home matches, has had a league-high 15 different players score goals this season.

Orlando City saw a three-match win streak on the road come to an end. The club went 4-0-1 in July to climb to seventh place in the Eastern Conference after a slow start. Orlando City went 8-1-2 after the break for the Leagues Cup last season.

Orlando City returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Sporting KC is idle until Sept. 7 when it travels to play the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press