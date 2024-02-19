Jake Bongiovi Teases a 'Big Year Ahead' in 20th Birthday Post with Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown in Bridal White

The couple, who got engaged in April 2023, has been busy planning their upcoming wedding

Theo Wargo/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi is celebrating his wife-to-be!

On Monday, the 21-year-old actor and model shared a sweet 20th birthday tribute to his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown — while teasing "big" developments in 2024 for the couple. The two got engaged last April.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé [sic]. I love you so much. Big year ahead 🤍," Bongiovi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself kissing Brown on the cheek as he wrapped his arms around her. In the snapshot, the Stranger Things star is wearing a white strapless dress.

Jake Bongiovi/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Months after her engagement to Bongiovi — who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi — Brown opened up about her upcoming nuptials. She told Women's Wear Daily (WWD) in September that she was finding the wedding planning process "so fun."

"It’s such an exciting time in my life,” she said, later sharing that she and her fiancé wanted to keep the details of their big day private.

"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once,” she explained to WWD. “And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”

She added, "I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Also in August, the Enola Holmes star revealed that she immediately knew that Bongiovi was "the one" for her the very first time they spoke.

"I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!'" she recalled to The Sunday Times. "After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

She also shared the sentimental detail that Bongiovi proposed with one of her mother's rings. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal," she told the outlet, adding, "I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

