Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Confirmed by LA Medical Examiner

Jak Knight, best known for voicing the character of DeVon in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Knight, who was born Jakim Maulana, died Thursday at the age of 28. His body was found on an embankment in Boyle Heights with a gunshot wound to the head around 8:33 p.m., the medical examiner told TheWrap.

For five seasons, Knight served as a writer for Netflix’s uber-popular raunchy animated series “Big Mouth,” where he also voiced DeVon, a middle schooler who is always in an on-again, off-again relationship with his girlfriend-turned-wife-turned-ex named Devin.

The L.A.-based writer-actor was also a prolific stand-up comic and producer, having most recently co-created and starred in Peacock’s original series “Bust Down,” alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. Knight played one of four casino employees stuck in middle America and trying to find meaning outside of their dead-end jobs via foolish ideas.

Additionally, he recently wrapped filming on Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut “First Time Female Director,” which also stars Peretti, Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally, Megan Stalter, Max Greenfield, Kate Berlant and Benito Skinner.

Knight also served as a co-executive producer on HBO’s “Pause with Sam Jay,” a talk-show hosted by the eponymous “Saturday Night Live” Emmy nominee that delved into topics of race, politics, sexuality, celebrity and more. He also held toured standup globally, and his half-hour Netflix special aired in 2018 as part of “The Comedy Lineup” series, featuring the likes of Michelle Buteau, Taylor Tomlinson and Janelle James.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

Natalie Oganesyan contributed to this report.

