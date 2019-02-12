Jak Jones shocks compatriot Matthew Stevens at 2019 Welsh Open

Jak Jones beat Matthew Stevens in the first round of the Welsh Open

Jak Jones admitted he was delighted to knock out experienced compatriot Matthew Stevens in the first round of the Welsh Open.

World number 87 Jones played superbly to knock out two-time World Championship finalist Stevens, who is ranked 46 places ahead of him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones emerged as the 4-2 victor from their Cardiff clash and was really pleased with his own performance.

“It is a very good win… he’s one of the best Welsh players ever,” said Jones. “I grew up watching him and he didn’t really miss a ball until the end. It was a really good win.

“I feel like my ranking doesn’t really reflect me as a player – different players deal with it differently.

“I struggled initially, I turned pro aged 16, probably too early and I hated going to tournaments.

“But thankfully I’ve got over that now and I’m ready to move on.”

Watch the Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.