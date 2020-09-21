Jaishankar extends greetings to Armenian counterpart on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday wished Armenia on their Independence Day and extended greetings to his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

"Warm greetings to my colleague FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the Government and people of Armenia on their Independence Day. Look forward to further strengthening our close partnership," Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

