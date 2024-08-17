Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 305

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

[autotag]Jairzinho Rozenstruik[/autotag] and [autotag]Tai Tuivasa[/autotag] meet Saturday on the main card of UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Last event: 5-1

UFC main cards, 2024: 69-57-3

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa UFC 305 preview

Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) has struggled to build momentum, having traded wins and losses since his last streak of victories in 2019. However, Rozenstruik, 36, enters this fight coming off a TKO win over Shamil Gaziev in March. When he wins, he stops his opponent, which bodes well considering Tuivasa (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) has been stopped in four straight. ... For the 31-year-old Tuivasa, it could be now or never. A four-fight stoppage losing streak is hard to rebound from, but it starts one fight at a time. Tuivasa last got his hand raised against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, the last win in a five-fight winning streak.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa UFC 305 expert pick, prediction

Filling out the main card is a heavyweight attraction between Rozenstruik and Tuivasa.

Despite one fighter coming off a main event win while the other finds himself on the wrong end of a four-fight skid, the matchmakers saw fit to forgo the usual standards in order to put together a potential slugfest between the big boys.

Even though this is on the paid portion of the card, we can at least be thankful it's another heavyweight main event at the Apex. But I digress.

Say what you will about Rozenstruik, but he's the rightful favorite in this spot given both his momentum and his sharp countering style. That said, seeing Tuivasa finally get back to traveling for training camps gives me hope on his side.

Prior to Tuivasa's recent losing stretch, the Western Sydney representative was on an impressive winning streak – largely due to the fact that he was training with a professional camp in Dubai.

Should Tuivasa have himself in similar form ahead of this fight, then I believe that he's livelier than his odds are letting on.

It's not the most confident pick in the world, but I'll take Tuivasa to eventually corral Rozenstruik near the cage for an emphatic knockout in Round 2.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa UFC 305 odds

The oddsmakers and the public are siding with the native of Suriname, listing Rozenstruik -225 and Tuivasa +175 via FanDuel.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa UFC 305 start time, how to watch

Rozenstruik and Tuivasa are expected to walk out to the cage at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. The fight will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 305