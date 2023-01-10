Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain a day after supporters storm parliament

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro in his hospital bed in Kissimmee, Florida - AFP

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, on Monday with "abdominal pain" a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. A family source said that his condition was "not worrying".

Mr Bolsonaro traveled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the office of president.

Joe Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.

Brazil on Monday said it will use "blood, faeces and urine" left behind by rioters to identify and hunt down those who stormed government buildings in the capital Brasília on Sunday.

Government ministers assessing the scale of the riots said "organic material" had been left within the presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court complex, which was ransacked by supporters of Mr Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the three key government buildings on Sunday afternoon, calling for the country's 2022 election result to be annulled.

Mr Bolsonaro lost to Lula, by a tight margin. Supporters of the former falsely claim that the election was rigged.

Lula on Monday said police stood by and watched as protesters descended on the government buildings before the military stepped in.

“The police didn’t do anything at all. They just let the protesters in,” he said.

While many police officers did try to hold back the rioters, others were spotted nonchalantly taking selfies with Bolsonaro supporters.

Ibaneis Rocha, the Governor of Brasilia, fired the capital's public security chief, Anderson Torres, who previously served as Bolsonaro's justice minister.

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic

Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia

The attorney general's office said it had asked the Supreme Court to issue arrest warrants for Torres "and all other public officials responsible for acts and omissions" leading to the unrest.

It also asked the high court to authorise the use of "all public security forces" to take back federal buildings and disperse anti-government protests nationwide.

Protesters caused significant destruction within the buildings, breaking windows, destroying priceless artwork, and stealing IT equipment.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, inspects the damage at Planalto Palace

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Since expelling rioters from government buildings on Sunday evening, police forces in Brasília have arrested more than 1,200 people for their involvement in the events.

But many more are believed to have fled the government buildings before being detained.

Paulo Pimenta, communications minister, said on Monday DNA evidence would be collected from the scene using samples taken from organic material left behind.

Authorities on Monday said they are now focused on pro-Bolsonaro protest camps set up in front of army barracks in the capital, where most of the rioters are believed to be harbored after the attacks.

Lula on Monday afternoon joined leaders of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court chief justice in condemning "terrorist acts".

In a rare joint statement posted by Lula on Twitter, the heads of the three branches of government said they "reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred" Sunday in Brasilia.

Foreign leaders, including of Russia and China, have condemned the riots and backed Lula.

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro bore "traces of Trumpism", Spain said Monday, warning such extremists posed democracy's biggest threat.

Rishi Sunak condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings.

Bolsonaro pictured at a KFC in Florida

The Prime Minister said that Brazil's new leader President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his government "has the United Kingdom's full support".

The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico on Monday condemned "attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power".

In a joint statement ahead of summit talks in Mexico City, US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they "stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions."