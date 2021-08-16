Jaipur-based organisation curates designer furniture by upcycling old car parts, automotive waste

Visual of Furniture made by Cartist from old cars and automative waste (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 16 (ANI): In its bid to create a sustainable culture by recycling waste, a Jaipur-based organisation is creating designer furniture through upcycling, recycling and reusing old car parts and automotive waste.

"Inspired by elements of nature, crafted by hand, we aspire to create a sustainable auto-art ecosystem through leasing a second life to your old automobile," said Himanshu Jangid, Founder, Sustain by Cartist

"We adopt upcycling automobile parts to create sustainable furniture and bring them into mainstream by reducing costs of recycling/ scraping, ultimately reducing waste, carbon footprint and protecting our resources. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate the transition of the automobile industry towards a circular economy," said Jangid.

"We are displaying a gold range of furniture made from waste car parts. To generate the awareness of climate change, so there is a need for a sustainable culture, hence that solution is being given sustain by Cartist on how an old cars be used in furniture," said Jangid.

"We are converting 90 per cent of the car parts into furniture. We stand with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of the 'Waste to Wealth mission'. We believe it's the responsibility of everyone to step forward, to save our planet and do our bit to prevent climate change impact by sustainable ways and innovative ideas," added Jangid.

So far, he said, Cartist has upcycled nearly 10,000 kgs of auto car parts into furniture. Using old automobile parts they are creating designer handmade furniture ranging from tables to chairs to stools to table lamps. They urge people to come forward and give their old cars and take back designer furniture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India on Friday at the Gujarat Investor Summit and requested youths and start-ups to join the programme.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Policy, Jangid said, "it would help the Automobile Industry in long term and to scrap the old cars, for that Cartist started a solution initiative, as Modiji said that "Kachre ko Kanchan", this mission of making waste to the wealth, we are promoting it".

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country. (ANI)