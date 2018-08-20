Jaime Munguia title defense highlights loaded Canelo vs. GGG 2 undercard

When Oscar De La Hoya officially announced the September 15 rematch of unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, he promised a good, supporting undercard to compliment the main event. "The Golden Boy" delivered on his word and then some.

In the co-main event, WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia will make another quick turnaround, as he faces off against Brandon Cook.

Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs) won the title in May by scoring a fourth round knockout of Sadam Ali. He followed that up with impressive first title defense, battering former champion Liam Smith in July.

The 21-year-old rising star understands the significance of being on perhaps the biggest card of the year.

"I'm very motivated to be in such an important card," Munguia said. "It will be the most important boxing event of the year. For me it is an honor to be on this card supporting Canelo Alvarez, who is also Mexican, on a date that is so special for Mexico, for me and for all of the people.

"We will do our best to please the public. I promise to not disappoint, so don't miss my fight and don't miss Canelo vs. GGG 2."

Also on the docket, in what is sure to be a slugfest, former IBF middleweight titleholder David Lemieux battles Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan.

Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs), who lost his belt to Golovkin via eighth round TKO in October 2015, realizes what's in store for him and plans on making sure when all is said and done, that everyone is talking about this fight.

"I'm looking forward to fighting 'Spike' O'Sullivan next, Lemieux said. "I have some unfinished business at 160. We're going to take one fight at a time.

"Spike is an action fighter, like me. He's a tough cookie and comes to fight. This is a fight for the fans. Come September 15, I want to steal the show."

O'Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) is riding a six-fight winning streak and was in the running to replace Alvarez when he failed two drug tests in February. He wants to make Lemieux a stepping stone and move on to square off against the winner of the main event.

"This fight is just another step towards fulfilling my ambition of becoming a world champion and providing a good life for my family." O'Sullivan said.

"David Lemieux is just an object in my way that I fully intend smashing through. Then, I want Canelo or GGG, either one, it doesn't matter! I'm going to war!"

Kicking off the main card will be former pound-for-pound king and former four-division world champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua.

Gonzalez will make his highly anticipated return after suffering back-to-back losses to WBC superfly champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, against Moises Fuentes.

The non-televised portion of the card is highlighted by the pound-for-pound best women's fighter in the world Cecilia Braekhus (34-0, 9 KOs) defending her WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO titles against an unnamed opponent.