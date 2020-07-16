Jaime McMillan, a veteran TFC executive, joins Columbus Crew as vice-president

TORONTO — Jaime McMillan, who became a key member of Toronto FC's front office after coming on board in 2010, has joined Columbus Crew SC.

Columbus announced Thursday that it has named McMillan vice-president, soccer administration and operations.

McMillan stepped down as Toronto's senior director of administration and operations in March. So did husband Corey Wray, who was Toronto's assistant GM, team operations and strategy. Toronto did not announce the departures at the time.

The latest move reunites McMillan with Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who stepped down as Toronto's senior vice-president of soccer operations and GM in January 2019 to join his hometown club in Ohio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaime McMillan to the club," Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Jaime played a critical role in the front office, simultaneously managing and executing high-level projects during her time with Toronto FC as it became a perennial MLS Cup contender, and I know she will be a great asset to the Crew as we continue to grow our ambitions and elevate the club in this new era."

McMillan will oversee Columbus' administration and management in non-technical areas, including soccer operations administration, facilities and budgeting.

The Crew said her role "will also include a focus on player and staff administration, academy administration and other club support areas."

Toronto enjoys a reputation as one of MLS' best teams at helping players settle off the field, with McMillan leading the way.

McMillan joined Toronto in 2010 as co-ordinator for business operations. She went on to become senior manager of team development (2013-15), director of team development (2015-16) and director of administrations and operations (2016-18) before taking on the role of senior director of administration and operations.

Toronto won one MLS Cup (2017), one Supporters' Shield (2017) and six Canadian Championships (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2007, 2018) during McMillan's tenure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press