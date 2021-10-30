Jaime King and Boyfriend Sennett Devermont Split After 10 Months Together: Source

Jaime King

Jaime King/Instagram

Jaime King is single.

The Black Summer actress, 42, and her activist boyfriend Sennett Devermont have called it quits, a source tells PEOPLE after Page Six first reported the split.

King and the Mr. Checkpoint app founder, 33, were first romantically linked in December 2020, and they made their relationship Instagram official in August. "I love you ❤️," the mom of two captioned the photo, which she has since deleted.

The breakup news comes after King walked the red carpet solo at Thursday's 2021 DKMS Gala in New York City, raising funds to help blood cancer patients in need of lifesaving treatments. She was dressed in an off-the-shoulder red and black Rani Zakhem gown with long white satin fingerless gloves.

King later stripped down to her Dolce & Gabbana stilettos for a cheeky nude hotel photo opp, captured by her friend Abbey Drucker. "Hotel Figure Study," King captioned the photo.

The Hart of Dixie alum is currently going through a contentious divorce with estranged husband Kyle Newman, 45, with whom she shares sons James Knight, 8, and Leo Thames, 6.

Newman welcomed another son named Etienne Noel in February with 28-year-old girlfriend Cynthia "Cyn" Nabozny.