Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft after four years at UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA Bruins is headed to the league. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UCLA Bruins forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced via social media on Thursday.

"I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA," Jaquez Jr. wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA's coaching staff for developing me, as both a player and a person."

Jaquez, a fourth-year senior, averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season, which saw the Bruins notch a Pac-12 championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The consensus All-American recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the Bruins' third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. The team was eliminated after Gonzaga's Julian Strawther made a last-minute, 32-foot jumper for the 79-76 win.

Two weeks after his season's end, Jaquez is ready for the next step in his basketball career.

Bruin 4 life 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/1nvJZCKvsE — Jaime Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_jr) April 6, 2023

At 6-foot-7, Jaquez boasts a 6-foot-11 wingspan. His collegiate experience offered him the opportunity to play multiple roles on the court. The forward could be seen guarding any position and serving as primary ball handler. He is the No. 39 prospect in Kyrsten Peek of Yahoo Sports' most recent Mock Draft.

His ability to make plays on both sides of the ball is illustrated well in this reel from the March Madness official Twitter account:

An incredible career with the Bruins 🙌



Thank you, Jaime Jaquez Jr. 👏 @UCLAMBB pic.twitter.com/swshR0xzKs — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2023

While Jaquez could have returned to UCLA for a fifth year since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he left his mark on on Bruins and NCAA history.

Named the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year at the end of the regular season, Jaquez became UCLA's first men's basketball player to earn the award since Kevin Love in 2008, who was a freshman at the time. Jaquez is UCLA's first senior to earn the conference's heralded honor since Ed O'Bannon in 1995.

He and his sister Gabriela, a freshman forward on the women’s team, are the first brother and sister duo to make it to the Sweet 16 for the same school in the same season. The women's team was also eliminated in the Sweet 16, after a 59-43 loss to the then-undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.