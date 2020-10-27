In Jaime Harrison's hometown, the weight of racial history bears down on South Carolina Senate race

Democratic candidate for Senate Jaime Harrison hails from a town that locals consider the real birthplace of the civil rights movement in the South. (Getty Images)

If you’re driving eastward into Orangeburg, South Carolina, along state highway 301 — known along this strip as John C Calhoun Drive after the state’s iconic pro-slavery senator — the road suddenly forks about three quarters of a mile from town, just past the Edisto River.

Veer left onto Russell Street and you’re on the same route 150 members of the Ku Klux Klan took in 1987 as they marched through the town square, where, since 1893, a statue of an unnamed Confederate infantryman memorialising 195 dead rebel soldiers from the surrounding county has stood watch over a city where three of every four residents are black.

At the crotch of the forked road stands a shuttered retro ice cream shop with blue and white striped window awnings, the Edisto River River Creamery, once proudly advertised as Orangeburg’s “home of the ‘double dog dare!’”

And at the eastern tip of the creamery’s empty parking lot, facing down the street towards the Orangeburg town square on a nearly cloudless, 83-degree Saturday in late October, an 8-by-12 foot Confederate battle flag lifts and falls on a warm, lazy southern breeze.

The owner of the creamery had crusaded for years to remove the flag, but the lot’s previous owner, Maurice Bessinger, a South Carolina barbecue restaurant mogul and avowed white supremacist, had severred the 0.003-acre corner of the parking lot — roughly the size of a hotel kitchenette — from the rest of the plot and sold it to a local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“We still have a long way to go,” state Representative Jerry Govan, a lifelong Orangeburg native, said of his city.

View photos An 8-by-12 foot Confederate flag flies on a 0.003 acre plot of land leading into the town of Orangeburg, South Carolina.Photo by Griffin Connolly/The Independent More

The racial history in Orangeburg, the seat of the most reliably Democratic-voting county in all of South Carolina for decades, is inescapable.

And with so many relics from the past still there, it’s a living, breathing history.

The rebel flag on the edge of the creamery parking lot. The Confederate monument in the town square.

The old, abandoned county jail known locally as the “Pink Palace,” where police in the 1950s and 1960s would book and hold students from nearby HBCUs Claflin College and South Carolina State University who orchestrated sit-ins at segregated lunch counters and other non-violent acts of protest.

Out of this city, which locals hail as the forgotten birthplace of South Carolina’s civil rights movement, emerged Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, raised in Orangeburg by a single black mother and her parents in what is now a dilapidated ranch-style home of chipped, white-washed cinder blocks and rotting wooden top-paneling.

View photos The house in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison grew up.Photo by Griffin Connolly/The Independent More

Story continues