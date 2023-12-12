Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes rebooked for UFC 299

The UFC has rebooked a previously scheduled heavyweight main event that fell through.

At UFC Fight Night 231 in November, Jailton Almeida was set to face Curtis Blaydes in a five-round headliner. Blaydes withdrew due to injury, and Alemida ended up fighting and defeating Derrick Lewis.

The promotion has decided to revisit the matchup, booking Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) against Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in a three-round bout March 9 at UFC 299. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie following an initial report from MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

The event is expected to take place in Miami, but the promotion has yet to officially confirm the location and venue.

Almeida’s unanimous decision win over Lewis was a dominant outing, but also the first time the undefeated Brazilian heavyweight went the distance in his UFC career. “Malhadinho” entered that contest on the heels of a first-round submission win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Blaydes will be looking to rebound from a first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich in April. The setback halted a three fight winning streak.

With the addition the UFC 299 lineup includes:

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – for bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie