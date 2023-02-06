Jailed: Teen who stabbed rival to death with his own knife in north London

Jailed: Christian Kuta-Dankwa (Met Police)

A teenager who chased and killed a rival with the victim’s own knife has been jailed for at least 13 years.

Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of Rayners Lane, Harrow was jailed on Monday for life with a minimum term of 13 years for the murder of Mohamoud Mohamed Mahdi in Edgware in February last year.

The Old Bailey heard how Kuta-Dankwa and his friends arrived in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak on February 18 shortly before Mohammoud, 28, arrived on the opposite side of the road.

Mohamoud crossed and asked Kuta-Dankwa why he was “on his strip”, before running down nearby streets and returning with a knife.

Kuta-Dankwa admitted in court that his friends had been dealing cannabis shortly beforehand, likely causing the dispute, said police.

After an altercation with Kuta-Dankwa, Mohamoud was disarmed and the knife fell into the road.

Kuta-Dankwa took hold of the knife and chased after Mohamoud, tackling him to the ground before stabbing him three times in the back and running away.

Emergency services, including an off-duty police officer and doctor, immediately began first aid but Mohamoud died at the scene.

The knife used in the murder was later found on the bed of a stream inside Watling Park, while the sheath was found at the scene of the stabbing.

The following day, Kuta-Dankwa handed himself into police. He admitted stabbing Mohamoud but claimed he had acted in self-defence.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said: “Kuta-Dankwa will now spend a significant amount of time in jail as a result of his actions that day.

“He claimed he was acting in self-defence but CCTV clearly showed that Mohamoud was leaving the scene before being chased and fatally stabbed.

“This tragic incident highlights the dangers of carrying knives.

“We know that those who carry these weapons are more likely to be victim to such violent attacks and that is why tackling violent crime of this kind continues to be the Met’s top priority.”