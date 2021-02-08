Jailed pop singer Gary Glitter ‘receives Covid-19 jab’
Jailed pop singer and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter has reportedly been given the coronavirus vaccine.
The 76-year-old, whose name is Paul Gadd, was among convicted sex offenders vaccinated against Covid-19 last week at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, according to The Sun.
"Prisoners are being vaccinated at the same time as the general public and in line with the priority groups set out by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)," a government spokesman said on Monday.
The Ministry of Justice has previously said prisoners will not get preferential treatment for a jab.
It comes as over 12 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with jabs administered at a rate of almost 1,000 per minute during a one-hour period over the weekend.
Recent vaccine data shows 12,014,288 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 511,447 have received the second dose.
Ministers set a target for everyone over 70 and clinically extremely vulnerable people to get a first dose by February 15.
Mr Glitter, who found fame in the 1970s as part of the glam rock scene, was jailed for 16 years for attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault in 2015.
He was jailed in 1999 for downloading images of child abuse and in 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia over unspecified allegations.
In March 2006, he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam before being released in 2008.
The disgraced singer was locked up again in 2015 for abusing three young girls.
He was transferred to The Verne in 2018 and may be eligible for parole this year.
Additional reporting by PA
Read More
Gary Glitter jailed for 16 years following sex attacks on young girls
Gary Glitter guilty: Pop star completes dramatic fall from grace to secure status as paedophile pariah
UK coronavirus LIVE: Brits face third AstraZeneca vaccine as London Covid cases plunge