Jailed drug addicts will be given TVs and gym sessions if they go cold turkey

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Dominic Raab - James Manning/PA
Dominic Raab - James Manning/PA

Drug and alcohol addicted prisoners will get special rewards such as gym sessions and TVs if they go cold turkey to kick their habit in jail.

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, is to create 100 units within jails where offenders agree to regular drug tests and are rewarded with incentives such as extra gym time, in-cell TVs, additional family visits and cooking facilities if they stay clean.

The incentivised substance-free living (ISFL) units are part of a £120 million cash injection to promote an abstinence-based approach to rehabilitate addicts.

There are concerns that traditional methadone or other opiate treatments are leaving offenders “indefinitely” reliant on the drug.

Mr Raab believes too many prisoners are being put on methadone, a heroin substitute, simply to subdue and prevent them from causing harm to themselves, other inmates or prison officers rather than trying to wean them off drugs and get them clean.

Double abstinence-led wings

It follows research for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) by the Justice Data Lab which showed addicted women prisoners on abstinence programmes were nearly half as likely to reoffend, at 18 per cent versus 29 per cent of those on other treatments.

As well as the 100 ISFL units, Mr Raab is proposing to double the number of abstinence-led “drug recovery wings” in jails to 18.

Addicts in the wings are supported to get clean from all drugs, including substitutes such as methadone, through abstinence. They will be supported by up to 50 new specialists who will work with prisons.

The “abstinent” prisoners will then transition back through the incentivised units and into the general prison population, with continued support to stay drug-free.

“Drugs trap criminals in a destructive cycle of offending and prevents them from getting their lives back on track,” said Mr Raab.

“Our plan will get offenders into rehab earlier, get them off all drugs permanently and support prisoners once they’re released into the community. That will drive down reoffending and make our streets safer.”

The Government estimates that illegal drug use costs the taxpayer nearly £22 billion each year including NHS treatment, dealing with addicted prisoners and police tackling drug-related crime.

Less likely to reoffend

About half of all prisoners have a drug problem but MoJ research suggests those who get treatment are 19 percentage points less likely to reoffend.

The MoJ will also set up three pilot problem-solving courts (PSCs) where low-level criminals with drug or drink addictions will be spared prosecution if they agree to a tough rehabilitation regime to wean them off their habit.

Under orders issued by the PSCs, offenders will see the same judge at least once a month, have intense supervision from the Probation Service and get “wraparound” support such as substance misuse and recovery courses, housing support and educational services.

They could also be subject to random drug testing under the £8.25 million pilot schemes to be launched at three courts in Liverpool, Teesside and Birmingham

They will get treatment and undertake frequent, random drug testing where appropriate. Offenders will be offered the full range of treatment interventions to help them achieve abstinence.

