Jai Herbert ready to move on from disappointment from March point deduction, draw at UFC London

LONDON – Jai Herbert still has a bad taste in his mouth from the last time he stepped in the cage in front of his home fans in London.

At UFC 286 in March, Herbert was deducted a point in the third round against Ludovit Klein for multiple groin strikes. Looking back, Herbert said he knows the first one landed. The second one that cost him a point – ultimately the reason he has a draw with Klen and not a decision win – he’s not too sure about.

“The first shot was definitely a groin strike. The next one was questionable,” Herbert said Thursday at media day for his return at UFC Fight Night 224, also in London. “It looked like I caught him. I didn’t think I hit him in the groin, to be honest. Everyone said I hit the hip. But I’ve just moved on from it now. It is what it is. I’m happy with the performance and I’m just taking the confidence into my next fight.”

Herbert, who will be fighting in front of his home London fans for the fourth straight time, said he wished there was a different protocol for referees in situations like his to use video assistance more frequently.

Ultimately, though, he said he has to forget about the draw, be happy with the performance he was giving before the point deduction, and try to concentrate on his next fight.

“I’m just happy with the performance (against Klein),” Herbert said. “I’ve just moved on from it now. I just look back at the fight. … To be honest, it would only take a minute to look at the video, wouldn’t it? Not even that – 30 seconds or whatever – to look at it and make a decision. A referee outside the cage can maybe have a look and give their opinion.”

Saturday, Herbert (12-4-1 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC) takes on Fares Ziam (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a lightweight bout on the main card at UFC Fight Night 224, which takes place at The O2 in London. The event streams on ESPN+.

Check out Herbert’s full UFC Fight Night 224 media day interview in the video above.

Story continues

More UFC Fight Night 224!

Tom Aspinall: Jon Jones 'probably doesn't know who I am,' but I hope I can excite him enough to stick around

Molly McCann: UFC London probably the calmest event I've ever been a part of

'Typical flyweight' Julija Stoliarenko expects to show best version of herself in new weight class

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 224.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie