.

Chris Haynes: Perseverance Update: Former lottery pick Jahlil Okafor — who hasn’t played in the NBA in nearly four years — will sign a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell me.

Source: x.com

More on this storyline

Scott Agness: Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga of the Indiana Mad Ants were selected for the G League Up Next game at All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco on Feb. 16. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 29, 2025

Jahlil Okafor is hopeful that if he keeps showing good signs with the Mad Ants, they won't be able to help but notice. "I just wanted to put myself in position to give myself a shot to get back to the NBA," Okafor said last week after posting 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Iowa Wolves. "... Just based off what I've seen -- this is my 10th year playing professionally -- I know the G League is one of the best routes back to the NBA. Especially if teams aren't calling, this is one of the best ways to be in front of their face 24-7." -via NBA.com / November 20, 2024

He does acknowledge that the game is headed the opposite direction though, so he is looking for 3-point opportunities and is 1 of 7 from beyond the arc this season. "I've tried to still maintain what I do well and not try to venture off from that," Okafor said. "But I still work on my shot because everything to the 3-point line. At the same time I'm trying to stay true to who I am and what I do well. I think it's still extremely valuable. Anybody who is able to put the ball in the hole at a high percentage is extremely valuable. “ -via NBA.com / November 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Jahlil Okafor signs 10-day contract with Indiana