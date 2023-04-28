Jaguars select OT Anton Harrison with 27th pick in NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With veteran Cam Robinson facing a multigame suspension, the Jacksonville Jaguars took Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded down twice — moving from 24th to 25th and then from 25th to 27th — before landing Harrison. They got three picks in return from the New York Giants and Buffalo for dropping down three spots.

Harrison could end up being an immediate starter, especially if Robinson is sidelined as many as six games to start the season. Harrison allowed one sacks in 425 pass-block snaps with the Sooners last season.

Robinson is facing a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample.

According to league rules, Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games.

The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time surely affected Jacksonville's approach to the draft even though adding an offensive tackle already was high on the team's to-do list.

Jacksonville lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to Kansas City in free agency, leaving the team with Robinson and third-year pro Walker Little as starters. The Jags signed oft-injured veteran Josh Wells to a one-year deal earlier this month.

Robinson also is recovering from a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs.

