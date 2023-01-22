Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit against the Chargers last week just to make it to Arrowhead Stadium, found themselves within 10-7 in a hostile environment — and with Patrick Mahomes, a contender for league MVP, hobbling up the tunnel to the Kansas City locker room.

Then they kept squandering chances to reach the AFC championship game, eventually falling 27-20 on a cold, snowy night at Arrowhead Stadium.

First, one of the league's best defenses allowed 37-year-old journeyman Chad Henne to lead the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive, putting the Jaguars in a 17-7 hole in the waning minutes of the first half.

Then, once Mahomes returned from the second-half locker room, their defense failed to get much pressure on the suddenly immobile quarterback.

And with time in the pocket to look downfield, Mahomes shredded Jacksonville on a 75-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter that made it 27-17 with just over 7 minutes left in the game.

Their defense having failed them, the Jaguars turned to their offense to mount another comeback.

That let them down, too.

Trevor Lawrence, whose responded to four interceptions against the Chargers by throwing four touchdown passes in a comeback, gamely drove Jacksonville downfield in the fourth quarter. But after completing a pass to Jamal Agnew, who had hurt the Chiefs on special teams, the wide receiver had the ball popped loose for a turnover.

The Jaguars defense quickly forced a punt, but Lawrence was almost immediately picked off by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, whose leaping, one-handed interception occurred right in front of the Jacksonville sideline.

The Jaguars eventually got a field goal from Riley Patterson with 25 seconds to go, giving them a chance to try an onside kick. But the Chiefs, whose special teams have been a mess most of the season, pounced on it to put the game away.

Story continues

Travis Etienne ran for 62 yards a score, and the Jaguars averaged better than 7 1/2 yards per carry. But they were unable to keep drives going, and Lawrence finished with just 217 yards passing with a touchdown and that lone interception.

It was a disappointing ending to what had become a dream run by the Jaguars, who matched a Super Bowl-era record by winning eight games as underdogs and engineering the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history. In doing so, they also became the first team to win a playoff game after having the worst, or tied for worst, record the previous season.

All of which portends good things for the Jaguars and coach Doug Pederson, the longtime disciple of Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid, who delivered a Super Bowl championship to Philadelphia but will have to wait to do the same for Jacksonville.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press