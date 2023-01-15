Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence throws four first-half interceptions in playoff debut

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Trevor Lawrence’s first half in his playoff debut was a nightmare.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback threw three interceptions in the first quarter, including two on Jacksonville’s first two series. He became the first quarterback with an interception on each of his first two career playoff drives since at least 1991, per NFL Research.

Lawrence tossed his third interception late in the first quarter. The Los Angeles Chargers offense scored three plays later to take a 17-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was picked off for a fourth time.

Lawrence, who threw a touchdown pass to Evan Engram late in the second quarter, finished the first half at 10-for-24 passing for 77 yards, one TD and four interceptions.

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had three of Lawrence’s interceptions in the first half, a career best for the corner.

To make matters worse, the Jaguars muffed a punt in the second quarter to give them five total turnovers in the first half.

Jacksonville's five first-half turnovers helped the Chargers storm out to a 27-7 lead at halftime.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trevor Lawrence tosses four first-half interceptions in playoff debut

