Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence leaves 'MNF' game vs. Bengals with ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback's right leg got bent awkwardly on a tackle. He slammed his helmet to the turf immediately after the injury and was helped off the field by trainers into the Jacksonville locker room.

The nature and extent of the injury wasn't immediately clear. The game was tied at 28 late in the fourth quarter at the time of the injury.

Trevor Lawrence had to be helped off the field after what appeared to be an ankle injury on this play.



Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/y0ScHNN4OV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2023

Lawrence was in obvious pain as he limped gingerly down the tunnel with the help of trainers. The Jaguars initially listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The look on his face says it all. An officer has to also help Lawrence to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zW9yH7NiyB — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023

If significant, the injury projects to have an enormous impact on the AFC playoff race. The Jaguars entered Monday at 8-3 with a chance to take control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win.

This post will be updated when more information is available.