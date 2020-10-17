Jaguars place 75 percent of their practice squad on reserve/COVID-19 list

A positive COVID-19 test on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars appears to have had significant consequences.

The Jaguars announced early Saturday that an unidentified member of their practice squad had tested positive through the NFL’s daily testing protocols.

13 Jaguars players hit reserve/COVID-19 list

Hours later, the team announced this whopper of a roster move:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed the following players on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list: Cottrell, Nathan (RB, Georgia Tech) Ellefson, Ben (TE, North Dakota State) Evans, Nate (LB, Central Florida) Giles-Harris, Joe (LB, Duke) Godwin, Terry (WR, Georgia) Hammond, Josh (WR, Florida) Hilbers, Jared (T, Washington) McDermott, KC (Miami-FL) Middleton, Doug (DB, Appalachian State) Nurse, Josh (DB, Utah) Pleasants, Austen (T, Ohio) Quinn, Trey (WR, Southern Methodist) The Jaguars also placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Josh Mauro (DE, Stanford)

That would be 12 practice squad players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There are only 16 practice squad spots allowed on NFL rosters, so that’s three quarters of the practice squad on the NFL’s list. Defensive end Josh Mauro, on the active roster, makes it a baker’s dozen.

It’s worth noting here that the reserve/COVID-19 list denotes both players who have tested positive and players who have been in close contact with known infections. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, only one player has still tested positive.

It was most recently reported by Pelissero that the Jaguars were working from home on Saturday and Sunday’s game was still expected to take place, but we’ll see if anything changes there.

