Jaguars owner balks at Jalen Ramsey trade

Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows cornerback Jalen Ramsey has demanded a trade.

But Khan told the Associated Press Wednesday he doesn't think that's a good idea.

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be," Khan said. "But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly.

"We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

Ramsey first requested a trade after a run-in with coach Doug Marrone during the Week 2 loss to the Texans, and he reiterated the demand later that week. The cornerback reportedly drew interest from at least one team that offered two first-round draft picks, but Jacksonville turned down the offer.

In the meantime, Ramsey hasn't played since Week 3, missing time in practice last week first with the flu, then a back problem, and then to attend the birth of his second child. He was a non-participant once again Wednesday with a back issue.

Khan said he supports Ramsey, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

"I've met with him," Khan said. "I think my relationship with him is pretty good. This is not a request from me or a viewpoint from me. I have no issue, obviously. I'd love for him to be part of the Jaguars."



