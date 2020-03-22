Jaguars are so miserable, one of their best players is posting Eagles photos to Instagram

Yannick Ngakoue apparently does not want to be on the Jaguars anymore, and who can blame him?

He has watched some of his best defensive teammates leave over the past couple of years — including Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler Jr. — and endured a front office that bended league rules to punish its own players.

On Sunday, Ngakoue decided to troll his employer amid rumors he is about to be traded to the Eagles. He posted two pictures of former Eagles pass-rusher Trent Cole to his Instagram story and put up a picture of a Philly Cheesesteak with the caption "Need 1. Never had it."

Yannick Ngakoue has continued to post pic.twitter.com/sPm6tK7XTE — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) March 22, 2020

The Eagles traded for disgruntled Lions cornerback Darius Slay this past week, giving their defense a huge back-end boost. Their reported interest in Ngakoue indicates a desire to improve their pass rush as well.

Ngakoue recorded eight sacks last season and has 37.5 for his career. At just 24, he, in theory, is just entering his prime.