Jaguars fire Marrone, owner Khan plans to be more involved

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan plans to have the team's next head coach and general manager report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.

Khan said Monday he will have “roster control," but he later clarified that to mean “you don’t want players going in and out or contracts given until you’re aware of that.”

Khan also made it clear finding a franchise quarterback — hello, Trevor Lawrence — is as important as hiring the right people to those key positions.

“What's evaded the history of the Jags really has been a franchise quarterback,” Khan said. "I think what’s unique is we have the ability now to make a choice and it’s going to define the franchise moving forward.”

Khan fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. It was a move many thought he should have made a year earlier. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender again.

Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations, making Khan’s decision easy and expected. It was the first time Marrone has been fired in three decades of coaching.

Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons in Jacksonville, including 2-1 in the post-season . The Jaguars just missed the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and mired near the bottom of the league since. Marrone lost 21 of his final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.

Khan kept Marrone in place after firing general manager Dave Caldwell in late November, but ultimately decided on a clean sweep.

Khan hopes to fill both spots "about the same time" and wants them to know who the other one will be to create a better working relationship. He already interviewed former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese for the GM position.

Three-time national champion Urban Meyer is considered a leading coaching candidate if he decides to leave Fox Sports and return to the sideline. Meyer won college football titles at Florida (2006, '08) and Ohio State (2014).

“Obviously, I’ve known Urban over the years through the Big Ten and what have you, but we have not spoken to anyone about this job or obviously interviewed him," Khan said. "This is something I just made the decision this morning and I’ll leave it at that.”

Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh are expected to get interviews as well.

Despite Jacksonville’s recent struggles, both jobs are generally considered among the most attractive ones open. The Jaguars have five of the first 65 picks in the 2021 draft, including the overall No. 1 selection, and nearly $100 million in salary cap space to help rebuild.

“I certainly think there’s a huge amount of interest, much more so than the last time around,” Khan said.

Clemson's star quarterback, Lawrence, is considered a slam dunk to land in Jacksonville and serve as the centerpiece of the team’s latest rebuild.

Truth be told, Marrone didn’t have enough talent to turn things around in 2020. Of course, that was partly his own fault.

Khan fired personnel chief Tom Coughlin last December, essentially pinning the blame for the team’s struggles in 2018 and ’19 on its inaugural coach who failed to make a smooth transition to the front office.

Marrone and Caldwell were given the chance to fix everything Coughlin ruined in his second tenure in small-market Jacksonville. But they somehow made aspects of the operation worse.

“We did have team disarray and we were in to use the word 'salary cap hell," Khan said. "We had serious issues with the team. Who better to help clean it up than who were part of that, (those who) really created the mess and that would include me.”

They parted ways with several key starters, including five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback A.J. Bouye, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Ronnie Harrison. They went young at numerous backup spots, and many of those guys looked overwhelmed when thrust onto the field.

It didn’t help that quarterback Gardner Minshew failed to mask any of the team’s deficiencies. After going 6-6 as a rookie in 2019, Minshew got a chance to be the unquestioned starter. Marrone and Caldwell felt as if he earned the opportunity to prove he could be a long-term solution to the team’s long-time hole at the all-important position.

Minshew, though, was exposed as opponents essentially dared the sixth-round draft pick to beat them from the pocket. He couldn’t, basically showing why he was the 10th QB selected that year.

So now Jacksonville is back where it’s been for the better part of the past two decades: in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and starting over.

Mark Long, The Associated Press