Jaguars fine Telvin Smith $88K for missing minicamp

Telvin Smith's absence from Jacksonville's three-day mandatory minicamp last week was duly noted.

The Jaguars linebacker posted a picture to his Instagram story on Saturday that included a letter from the team saying he had been fined $88,650 for failing to attend.

Photo of Telvin Smith instagram post: pic.twitter.com/BPbUgvCWMy — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 15, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The letter showed the Jaguars fined Smith $14,775 for missing the first day, $29,550 for the second and $44,325 for the third, adding that the sanction is required by the 2011 collective bargaining agreement.

Smith didn't seem concerned, though, as he added, "it's still love!!"

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue also missed minicamp as he seeks a new contract and is expected to be penalized as well.

Smith announced in May that he will not be playing in the 2019 season for personal reasons, and while he addressed the trade rumors he's been involved in, he reiterated that he isn't retiring. He will instead use the time away from the field to get his "world in order."

MORE: Cowboys' Rico Gathers suspended 1 game for violating NFL substance abuse policy | Texans end pursuit of Nick Caserio; Patriots drop tampering charge | Redskins' Dwayne Haskins is 'for sure' a contender to start at quarterback, Jay Gruden says

Smith, a fifth-round selection of the Jaguars in 2014, signed a four-year contract extension worth $45 million in 2017, the same year he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Story continues

In his five seasons with the Jaguars, he has 587 combined tackles with 7.5 sacks and nine interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.