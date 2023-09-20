Jaguars called two ideal plays late vs. Chiefs. Here’s why they still didn’t work

The Kansas City Chiefs defense was the highlight of Sunday’s 17-9 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the impressive performance including a fourth-quarter stand in the red zone.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — look deeper at the Chiefs’ third- and fourth-down stops against the Jaguars offense on their final two pass plays.

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson appeared to have a pair of clever schemes ready to counter the Chiefs defense.

Two KC secondary players, however, thwarted the Jaguars’ plans — while doing so in entirely different ways.