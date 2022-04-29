  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jaguars' bold move with No. 1 NFL draft pick puts Travon Walker under immense pressure | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travon Walker
    Travon Walker
    American football player
  • Doug Pederson
    American football player and coach
  • Aidan Hutchinson
    Aidan Hutchinson
    American football player
  • Trent Baalke
    Trent Baalke
    American football executive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About an hour before the Jacksonville Jaguars ended the suspense and selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night, new coach Doug Pederson addressed a few thousand fans at a draft party and made a bold promise.

“This will be the last time we pick first overall!” Pederson bellowed.

And the crowd roared.

You can’t knock Pederson’s vibe, stirring up the fans at the amphitheater adjacent to TIAA Bank Field while realizing there’s no place to go except up for a franchise that had the top pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

Yet it would have been even more impressive if Pederson went on record to guarantee that in choosing Walker over seemingly more polished edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux – picked second and fifth, respectively, by the Detroit Lions and New York Giants – it is a power move that they will never regret.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: Analysis on every pick in the first round

BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS: Which standouts are still on the board entering Day 2?

MORE: Former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton throws NFL draft shade back at Jerry Jones after owner's joke

Jacksonville Jaguars fans celebrate as Georgia&#39;s Travon Walker is announced as the team&#39;s first pick No. 1 overall in the NFL football draft, during a draft party Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars fans celebrate as Georgia's Travon Walker is announced as the team's first pick No. 1 overall in the NFL football draft, during a draft party Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sorry, Travon. While there’s no disputing his raw athleticism and the major force he provided for one of the best defenses in college football history, Walker steps foot into the NFL already challenged to prove some serious doubters wrong. Before and after the pick, one TV draft analyst after another warned that the Jaguars would have been better off passing on Walker with the top pick.

Time will tell. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said that Walker’s versatility – he played all along the defensive front for the Bulldogs – was one of the many boxes he checked that influenced the decision. Then again, before envisioning Walker rushing inside as part of some “NASCAR package” like Pederson’s defense employed during his Philadelphia Eagles tenure, the Jaguars were quick to declare that the first priority will be establishing a primary position – defensive end.

That’s one reason eyebrows were raised when comparing Walker to Hutchinson and even Thibodeaux. Walker never had a multi-sack game during his career at Georgia and tallied 9 1⁄2 sacks in three seasons, although he also had a team-high 36 quarterback hurries last season in helping the Bulldogs march to a national title. Hutchinson, meanwhile, had 14 sacks for Michigan last season, and Thibodeaux brought down the quarterback 19 times in three seasons at Oregon.

Baalke knows all about the sack numbers. He also put them in context in assessing Walker, who drew high marks as a “gap-sound” lineman who rarely was found out of position.

“You can’t make excuses for any player,” Baalke said, asked about Walker’s modest sack production. “What we can do is look at the film and (ask) what’s production. There’s a lot of things that go into production. It’s not, at the end of the day, how many sacks they tally or how many pressures they have. There’s a run element to the game, too. So, there’s a lot of ways to look at production.”

And a lot of other measurables that make Walker, 21, so alluring when considering his upside. Walker’s monster workout at the combine included an uncanny 4.51-second 40-yard dash time for a man measuring 6-5, 272 pounds. And if Baalke wasn’t drooling when he rattled off Walker’s long arm length (over 35 inches) and ultra-wide wingspan (over 85 inches), he sure sounded like it.

Will Walker become the next Bruce Smith? Another Myles Garrett? Or in considering a less-accomplished example from the history of defensive ends taken No. 1 overall, will he be another Courtney Brown?

Therein is the rub of this draft business. They call it an inexact science for a reason, which is why Tom Brady, the man with more Super Bowl rings than anyone, lasted until the sixth round (199th overall) in 2000. And this week, we were reminded of the Dallas Cowboys' decision near the end of the first round in 2017, when they drafted defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th pick overall. Two picks later, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt, now the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Charlton, meanwhile, is with his fifth NFL team.

Call it a template for charting the course from this point with Walker, with an eye out for Hutchinson and Thibodeaux.

None of this, mind you, seemed to faze Walker as he spoke to media on a Zoom call while celebrating his big moment with family at a hotel in Atlanta.

The best advice for handling the expectations?

“Just be where your feet are,” Walker said. “You can’t do more than you can. Don’t make it any bigger than it’s supposed to be.”

Similarly, he low-keyed an automobile accident recently that might have made Pederson’s heart skip a beat. Walker confirmed the reports that he was involved in a wreck and emerged without injury but didn’t provide many details.

“Things happen,” he said. “It was nothing to be concerned about. I’m human.”

Although Hutchinson was considered as the favorite to be chosen with the top pick for weeks – it was only last week that Walker was installed by the betting lines as the likely pick over Hutchinson – the newest Jaguar felt he’d ultimately be the option after a visit with Jacksonville’s decision-makers and coaches in early April.

Turns out his hunch was right, while the Jaguars protected their intentions like a state secret. With last year’s No. 1 pick overall, Trevor Lawrence, in place as the franchise’s centerpiece, Walker will be expected to become the player to build a defense around. With new coordinator Mike Caldwell, consultant Bob Sutton and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner having their hands on his development, Walker will line up opposite bookend rusher Josh Allen (whom the team exercised a fifth-year option on this week).

All eyes will be watching. Being picked No. 1 overall is such as honor. And it comes with No. 1 pressure.

Welcome to the NFL. Is Walker ready for this?

“I’m definitely prepared for it,” he said. “There’s a lot of expectations that come with it. But it’s just the game of football. And not making any more pressure than it has to be.”

Unless, of course, that pressure is applied to the opposing quarterback.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travon Walker already under immense pressure as No. 1 NFL draft pick

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Canada's Peterman, Gallant grab 2 straight wins at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant scored two consecutive wins at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland. The duo opened the day with an 8-2 win against Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue (1-2), then followed that up with a 10-5 victory over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Muhammed Zeki Ucan (0-3) in the evening draw. In the opening game, Canada (3-0) started down 1-0 but ran off six straight points in the following four ends to take full cont

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.