Jaguars assistant coach Press Taylor praises brother, Zac, for his part in Damar Hamlin incident

Garry Smits, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·3 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor praised his brother, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, for his handling of the aftermath of Monday’s shocking collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of their game in Cincinnati.

Press Taylor said he talked to his brother late that night "to make sure he was good."

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest seconds after the play and had to be resuscitated on the field. He remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday. The game was suspended and the NFL has said only that it will not be resumed this week.

CORRECT CALL: After Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, NFL had no choice but to suspend the big game | Opinion

HUMBLING REMINDER: Tragic moment with Bills safety Damar Hamlin reminds us NFL players are human | Opinion

4TH AND MONDAY: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and stories sent to your inbox

"He had actually just left the hospital that night, going up to see and check on (Hamlin) and just be there," Taylor said on Wednesday during a news conference at TIAA Bank Field. "It's certainly something you don't plan to deal with. You don't have a plan for you know, we as football coaches and football players we like the structure of our job. But there's no playbook. There's no manual for somebody being in a life-threatening situation. I have a lot of respect for my brother, the way he handled things the way the NFL has handled things."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor leaves the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing during Monday Night’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Zac Taylor quickly agreed with Bills coach Sean McDermott that the game should be suspended and not resumed Monday night.

"It's a traumatic experience for anybody that was involved in the situation," Press Taylor said. "You watch whether it's football, whether it's outside the building, you watch somebody in a life-threatening situation. Everybody's affected by that. Obviously, there wasn't the right time to continue a game that. There's a human element to this thing that I thought everybody used some common sense and handled that thing right way so far."

Press Taylor said Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been proactive in opening up lines of communication with Jaguars players and coaches this week — at the same time they’re preparing for Saturday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans that has the AFC South title in the balance.

"There's certainly kind of a cloud … near everybody's conscious … and I think Coach (Pederson) has done a great job of making resources available for the team and letting everybody know that whatever you need we'll provide for you," Taylor said. "Whether that's just someone to talk, to more answers as we move on to things and just move forward with it. But as we move forward, everybody's thoughts and prayers are with Damar and everybody involved in this thing.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jaguars' Press Taylor praises Zac Taylor in Damar Hamlin incident

